PM Oli Calls Nepali Youths Living Abroad To Return Home

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the Nepali youths living abroad to return home and create employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Oli, who is leading a Nepali delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said this at the World Leaders Forum organized by Columbia University on Monday.

He clarified that the national aspiration of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' has been put forward to eradicate poverty and ensure the right of all to live with dignity.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at a dialogue on 'Nepal's Journey of Democracy and Economic Development', he said there is only the data of students and youths who have gone abroad from Nepal but not that of returnees.

Noting that the government has brought out programmes such as small scale industries and 'startups' for employment opportunities, PM Oli urged the youth to unite in nation-building as he was clear that the country could not transform without the youth.

"Nepal's economic situation is not very weak. On the contrary, I see a lot of potentials for its prosperity, which we will be able to achieve within a short time if we work hard", he said, adding,

"We are a rising democracy. We are also neighbours of economic powers like India and China. In that sense, Nepal is in a position to become a multi-dimensional economy for economic development".

Saying that he was leading a government with two major parliamentary parties that had played a decisive role in Nepal's democratic movement, PM Oli said he had a resolution to maintain good governance and transparency.

"We have no other intention but to make Nepalis prosperous and happy. We are fully committed to the journey of prosperity", the PM shared.

Addressing the 'Lead Free Future: Partnership Launch and Pledging Event' organized by USAID and UNICEF, PM Oli expressed solidarity with the lead-free campaign. He said that Nepal has already understood that the use of lead has affected the health of children.

He clarified that Nepal has been implementing the policy of freeing lead from its use with the understanding that it has affected the health of children and recently brought a bill related to food security in the parliament.

US President Joe Biden's wife Dr Jill Biden, the President of Dominica, the President of Malawi, among others, also spoke on the occasion reports RSS