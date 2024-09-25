FM Dr. Rana Met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba met her counterparts Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul in New York.
In her X wall, she writes conducted a productive meeting with Cho Tae-yul, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea.
“I expressed gratitude for RoK’s efforts to accommodate Nepali employees and students, and invited additional tourists and investments from Korea to Nepal.”
