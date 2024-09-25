JAPANESE ENVOY KIKUTA YUTAKA: Charismatic Diplomat

The Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Kikuta Yutaka, is known for his humility, gentleness, and eagerness to engage with individuals from various backgrounds. However, his initial one and a half years in Nepal were constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon his arrival in Nepal during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka, an experienced diplomat from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, encountered a situation where daily life had come to a halt and development initiatives were entirely suspended due to lockdown measures and other health protocols.

Faced with inadequately equipped medical facilities, the country has been grappling with a significant health crisis. With a rising number of fatalities and patients in hospitals, there has been an urgent demand for emergency medical supplies, including ventilators, oxygen machines, and other essential life-saving equipment.

As the ambassador of Japan, a nation known for its amicable and reliable relations to Nepal, he took the initiative to provide essential emergency medical assistance.

Kikuta, a seasoned diplomat, promptly collaborated with the Nepalese government to safeguard the lives of its citizens. Following the presentation of his credentials on April 16, 2021, Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka began his active engagement with Nepalese officials and the populace.

In the initial phase of his tenure, the ambassador's responsibilities were demanding, as he dedicated a significant portion of his time to distributing emergency medical supplies, including ventilators and oxygen machines, while also keeping his government informed about the dire health circumstances in Nepal.

Despite arriving in the midst of a significant global crisis, Ambassador Kikuta embraced and explored the rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant lifestyle of Nepal. He conveyed his admiration for the country's diverse cultural heritage and landscapes.

"Both Japan and Nepal are mountainous nations that have historically contended with challenging natural environments, facing common issues such as earthquakes, floods, and climate change," stated Ambassador Kikuta. He further remarked, "Nepal stands to benefit from Japan's experiences in post-war reconstruction, democratic progress, and disaster management. The increasing Nepali community in Japan serves as a crucial asset in addressing Japan's declining birthrate and aging population, and I earnestly hope that the insights and experiences gained in this context will also contribute positively to Nepal's future."

A seasoned diplomat

In his initial year, Ambassador Kikuta's activities were constrained by the pandemic and associated protocols. However, as the situation improved and Nepal began to reopen, he took the opportunity to engage with various stakeholders across the country, attending events related to development initiatives.

In addition, Ambassador Kikuta's term has coincided with a significant moment to reflect on the Nepal-Japan student exchange program.

"Over the past two years, we regrettably had to halt nearly all forms of gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making this the first occasion for me to host such a large number of guests at my residence," the ambassador reflected during a celebration of the 120th anniversary on May 24, 2022 . The year 2022 commemorated the 120th anniversary of the Nepalese government's initiative to send eight young individuals to Japan for their studies, who arrived at Yokohama on June 17, 1902.

Over the past three and a half years, Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka, known for his gentle demeanor, has adeptly navigated the numerous challenges faced by Nepal.During these years he also monitored national and local elections, in the case of the national election in 2022,with the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. TakeiShunsuke. He has so far collaborated with six different governments led by three prominent leaders: K.P. Sharma Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Following the relaxation of restrictions and the reopening of the nation, he welcomed several high-profile visits from Japan, notably including the Japanese Foreign Minister.

For the first time in five years after the visit of Foreign Minister Kono in January 2019, the Japanese Foreign Minister visited Nepal last May. Foreign Minister Ms. Kamikawa Yoko successfully undertook her inaugural visit to Nepal. This visit marked a significant milestone in enhancing the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.

Additionally, the penetration of the Nagdhunga Tunnel, which had been delayed for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, represents a significant achievement. This tunnel, constructed with the Official Development Assistance (ODA), is poised to revolutionize Nepal's transportation infrastructure.

As a diplomat, Ambassador Kikuta tends to speak sparingly, choosing instead to attentively listen to the perspectives of others. Whether at public events, visiting development projects, inaugurating facilities, or signing agreements, he emphasizes Nepal's inherent beauty and its potential for transformation, and Japan’s assistance toward Nepali people to realize it. For Nepalese scholars returning from Japan to further their education, Ambassador Kikuta encourages them to apply their acquired knowledge and skills for the greater good of the Nepali people. In terms of support for Nepal, Ambassador Kikuta has remained tirelessly engaged.

Japan has actively engaged in collaborative initiatives with the Government of Nepal across various domains, including education, healthcare, and institutional development aimed at enhancing governance.

Additionally, efforts have been made in the infrastructure sector, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) serving as the executing body. The Ambassador noted that a significant advantage of Japan's economic cooperation lies in its diverse array of programs that facilitate assistance not only at the governmental level but also through multiple stakeholders.

Ambassador Kikuta expressed satisfaction regarding the successful completion of the Melamchi Water Supply Project, which aims to improve the living standards of the residents of Kathmandu, highlighting Japan's support for the essential Water Treatment Plant (WTP) located in Sundarijal. He further asserted that EXPO 2025 OSAKA, KANSAI, JAPAN presents a valuable opportunity for Nepal to attract additional foreign investment by promoting the theme "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali."

The Ambassador underscored the deep-rooted connection between Japan and Nepal, emphasizing the strong bonds between the citizens of both nations, which have fostered enduring friendship.

“In this context, I can only express my hope that the citizens of Nepal will effectively utilize Japan's support. I frequently receive expressions of gratitude from the Nepalese, acknowledging Japan's longstanding friendship and its assistance, which is offered without ulterior motives.

However, I consistently emphasize that Japan does have a vested interest in Nepal; specifically, Japan's interests lie in the peace, stability, and development of the nation. I also convey that Japan's aid, which is derived from the hard-earned taxes of the Japanese populace, should not be viewed as charity but rather as an investment in Nepal's promising future,” stated Ambassador Kikuta.

During a farewell reception for the JDS Fellows at his residence last month, he remarked, "Your experiences will significantly aid in the advancement of Nepal. The recent substantial outflow of the youth may present challenges for the nation in the medium to long term."

"As government officials, it is imperative that you leverage the experience, skills, technology, and management expertise acquired in Japan for the benefit of Nepal's future. I emphasize that Japan's support is not merely charitable; it represents an investment in Nepal's promising future. You stand as a symbol of hope and are poised to play a crucial role in the nation's development. It is both your responsibility and your capability to achieve this."

In his efforts to promote cultural exchange in Nepal, he recently welcomed the esteemed Japanese pianist, Mr. Tateno Izumi, who performed a left-hand recital at his residence in Kathmandu. The event was attended by nearly 100 individuals from various sectors, including heads of diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu, honorary advisors, and others.