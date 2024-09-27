First Choose France Tour Nepal 2024

Sept. 27, 2024, 11:18 a.m.

Nepali students who wish to study abroad will have a unique opportunity to explore academic options in France during the inaugural “Choose France Tour Nepal 2024.” This higher education fair, set to take place for the first time on Saturday, 28th September 2024, at the Alliance Française (Pulchowk, Dhobighat Road, Lalitpur) from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, aims to provide students, from high school graduates to Ph.D. candidates, with insights into pursuing higher education in France.

As part of the French Government initiative Choose France, the Choose France Tour will present Nepali students with various prospects for pursuing advanced studies in France (including at the Ph. D level) and availing of scholarships at top French institutes. Students will have a chance to get first-hand information from representatives of 17 leading institutions (universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges) about the programmes they can attend. These programmes span a wide range of fields, including management, engineering, humanities, arts, architecture and design. The Choose France Tour Nepal 2024 will also be an opportunity for Nepali and French educators and academicians to explore potential collaboration.

This education fair is being organized by the French Embassy in Nepal, in collaboration with Campus France, the French government entity that provides support and counselling to international students seeking to pursue higher studies in France. Students will be able to receive counselling sessions from the Campus France staff and information regarding scholarships, visa application process and student life in France. Amplifying the experience, the Nepali alumni who graduated from various French institutions will be present to help participants navigate the nuances of studying abroad. Their first-hand insights and reflections on life and education in France will offer attendees a clear and genuine perspective, ensuring that they are well-prepared for their academic journey. The Alliance Française, too, will participate to give important information and guidance to students about the relevance of learning the French language, both in France and Nepal.

Following institutes will participate:

Management and Business: ESSEC Business School, Grenoble Ecole De Management, KEDGE Business School, ESDES Business school of University Catholic of Lyon, IESEG School of Management, EM Lyon Business School, Institut Mines – Télécom Business School, ICN Business School, Rennes School of Business, Audencia Business School

Engineering: IMT Nord Europe, ESIGELEC - Graduate School of Engineering, ECE – Engineering School

Public universities: Université Catholique de l’Ouest, Université Grenoble Alpes, Sciences Po

Art and Design: Ecole Conte

For registration and more information, please visit: https://www.nepal.campusfrance.org/

Choose France Tour’s partners: French Embassy in Nepal, Campus France, Alliance Française Katmandou, Erasmus Mundus Alumni

