K-Culture Immersive Digital Gallery Exhibition Held In Kathmandu

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal organized an extraordinary exhibition of digital art exhibition featuring traditional arts from Korea. K-Culture Digital Art Exhibition kicked off at Nepal Art Council 3rd Floor Babar Mahal, Kathmandu on 27th September Friday until 1st October 2024. This exhibition reflects the cultural similarities that unite Korea’s Buddhism, family-centered values, respect for elders, harmony with nature and a deep sense of community.

The program was inaugurated by Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister, Badri Prasad Pandey, with the presence of South Korean Ambassador to Nepal and representatives from various embassies, high-level government officials, senior officials from diplomatic missions, and dignitaries from media among others.

Minister Pandey noted that the Korea-Nepal’s diplomatic ties in 1974 took courage and vision with Nepal remains committed to a stable and constructive relationship with Republic of Korea, guided by mutual respect and mutual benefit, and in keeping with the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Minister Pandey also noted the 50th anniversary of Nepal-Republic of Korea diplomatic relations, that “In recognising Republic of Korea 50 years ago and now the Republic of Korea is a world of greater opportunity and prosperity.” He also added the lovely relation of two countries could not compare with others.

Ambassador Park Taeyoung mentioned that he expects Korea to continue to cooperate for the development of the several sectors in Nepal and Korea would continue the previous development partnership programs. He also added that South Korea is interested to make further investment in Nepal on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-Korea diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Park also mentioned that Korea and Nepal take pride in cultural traditions that honor Buddhism, respect for elders, a strong sense of ethics, family-centered values, and a deep appreciation for the natural world. These cultural similarities between the two countries are beautifully reflected in the themes of this exhibition, which spans centuries of artistic expression and captures the essence of the traditions we hold dear.

This exhibition highlights; Endless Mountains and Rivers: A Prosperous World Unfolds in Nature, Royal Procession with the People and Journey of the Soul: Walking through the Eternal Cycle of Birth, Death and Rebirth. The vibrant video clips projected onto the massive panoramic screen showcase the beauty and cultural richness of South Korean heritage.

The Embassy further said Celebrating Friendship was another programme as part of the event commemorating 50 years of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, as we look ahead to a future filled with mutual respect, understanding, and goodwill in the powerful cultural experiences.