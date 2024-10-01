Agreement On Nepal-US Cooperation

An agreement has been made on Nepal-US bilateral consultation mechanism. The signing ceremony was held at State Department in the USA on Monday.

Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and Acting Undersecretary for Political Affairs, John Bass, signed the agreement from the respective sides.

The officials from foreign ministry of Nepal and the State Department of USA would dwell on a range of issues in the consultations and dialogues as per the agreement in Kathmandu and Washington DC.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers from both countries held discussion on issues of common interest between Nepal and the USA.

The programme was attended by Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, Nepal's Charge de Affaires in the USA, Kumar Raj Kharel, and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu.

Foreign Minister Rana left for Doha on Monday itself. (RSS)