Nepali Drama Film With A Good Conclusion: Shambala

The premiere of the film 'Shambala' directed by Meen Bahadur Bham was done some time ago. The premiere was attended by Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Indian director and actor Anurag Kashyap as special guests.

Shambala has shown that film is another artistic medium to attract tourism in Nepal. Director Meen Bham and Abhinashvikram Shah jointly wrote the story of the movie. The film can be expected to play an important role in attracting tourism. It is to be remembered that "Shambala" was selected at the 74th International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.

The two-and-a-half-hour film covers Tibetan life. It is to be remembered that this is the first time that a Nepali film is having a red carpet premiere at this world renowned film festival.

Produced under the banner of Suni Films, the film stars Sonam Topden, Thinley Lhamo, Tenzing Dalha, Karma Wangyal Gurung, Karma, Lotan Nimling, Jung Bahadur Lama and others.

Cast Thine as Lhamo Pema Sonam Topden as Karma Tenzin Dalha as Tashi Dawa as Karma Wangyal Gurung Karma as Shakya Ram Rinpoche Loten Namling Chhiring as Lhamo Gurung Pema's friend Janga Bahadur Lama as shepherd. Production

The film was shot in the upper Dolpo region of the Himalayas between Nepal and Tibet. , it is the tallest human settlement on the planet. In the film Shambhala, set in the heart of the Nepalese Himalayas, the spirited Pema embraces a polygamous marriage with Tashi and her two younger brothers.

They initially lead a harmonious life, but when Tashi fails to return from a business trip to Lhasa, her community questions the legitimacy of Pema's unborn child. Determined to prove her love and purity, she sets out to find Tashi. Accompanied by his wife, Karma, his real life partner, he goes to the desert.

Karma is a monk. After initially resisting giving up his monastic life, he gradually comes to appreciate the simple existence of secular life.

However, urgent duties call him back to the monastery and Pema is left alone. As she navigates the harsh Himalayan terrain, her quest is more than just a search for her missing husband.

Pema becomes increasingly immersed in a spiritual search for meaning with each step bringing her closer to self-discovery and liberation.

Fabian Lemercier, reviewing the film at Berlinale for CineEurope, wrote, "A brilliant portrait of a woman determined to shoulder her responsibilities, Shambhala is a work of great sensitivity that is highly suggestive beneath its attractive and "exotic" cultural garb."

James Mottram of South China Morning Post rated the film 4/5 and praised the film writing, "A film like no other, Shambhala is unflinching and reflects the director's fascination with Eastern rituals and symbols.

It is said that this film was shot in the world's highest settlement at an altitude of 4,200 to 6,000 meters above sea level. The cast consists of non-professional artists from the region including Thinley Lhamo, Sonam Topden, Tenjin Dalha and Karma Wangyal Gurung. "Fabulously blending tradition and modernity, 'Shambhala' brings to the screen an unfamiliar culture and stunning Himalayan landscape, while at the same time creating a strong and modern female protagonist.

Best Friends Forever co-founders Martin Gondre and Charles Bean said, "The film takes viewers on an unexpected journey, creating a breathtaking cinematography." Karma Shakya said that this film should not be posted on social media in the cinema hall and that it should be seen in the theater itself.