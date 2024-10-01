Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province And Madesh Province

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and at a few places of the hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country tonight.