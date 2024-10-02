Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Coudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Coudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Oct. 2, 2024, 10:24 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province , at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.

1100 MW Electricity Thrown Out Of Systems Due To Recent Disaster
Oct 02, 2024
Private Screening Of Have You Seen My Gods? — A ‘Work In Progress’ Documentary On Nepal’s Stolen Statues And Repatriation Efforts- Sponsored By NIMB, Daya Foundation And The Nepal Art Council.
Oct 02, 2024
228 Die In recent Natural Disaster: Home Ministry
Oct 02, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Empowers Employees with Transformative Training Program
Oct 02, 2024
Kishan Lal Dugar Honored With 'Jain Samaj Ratna' Award
Oct 02, 2024

