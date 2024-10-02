Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Coudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province , at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.