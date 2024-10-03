Weather Forecasting: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Madhesh And Bagmati And Chances of Heavy Rain Fall In Koshi

Oct. 3, 2024, 7:50 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Davison, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

