Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Oct. 4, 2024, 6:17 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country ,

There will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

