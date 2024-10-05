Israel Intensifies Strikes Against Hezbollah

Oct. 5, 2024, 7:15 p.m.

Israel is not letting up in its attacks against Hezbollah, both from the air and on the ground. It says Hezbollah launched about 100 projectiles, including rockets, from Lebanon toward Israel.

Israeli military officials say their forces struck over 2,000 Hezbollah military targets. They claim about 250 fighters have been killed.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, said it has conducted a series of strikes against Israel. The group claimed that some were killed and injured in the attacks.

The New York Times quoted Israeli officials as saying their forces have bombed an underground bunker near Beirut. It added that the military was tipped off that senior Hezbollah officials were holding a meeting there.

The article says one of them was the presumed successor to the group's late leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last month by Israeli airstrikes.

More than a million people in Lebanon have been forced from their homes. Officials at the United Nations say most of the nearly 900 shelters set up by the government are full, and that people are sleeping out in the open on streets or in parks.

