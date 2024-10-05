Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces

Oct. 5, 2024, 6:46 p.m.

With monsoon activities hovering over Nepal and low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and Madhya Pradesh of India, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country , Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province tonight..

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces ..

