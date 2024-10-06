Chief Justice Raut administered oath of office

President Ramchandra Paudel has administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut.

President Paudel administered the oath amid a special ceremony organized at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas.

The President had appointed CJ Raut to the post today itself.

Vice-President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, justices of the Supreme Court, chiefs of constitutional bodies, security agencies and high ranking government officials were present in the swearing-in ceremony.