Former King Gyanendra Shah Returns Home After Completing A Visit to Bhutan

Oct. 6, 2024, 10:05 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah has returned home following a four-day visit to Bhutan.

Accompanying him were his daughter, Prerna; niece, Sitasma; and members of his private secretariat.During his return, King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck of Bhutan bid farewell to Shah at the royal guest house in Thimphu.

It is reported that the former king's visit was made at the invitation of the Bhutanese king.

Former King Gyanendra Shah, who is on a visit to Bhutan, held a meeting with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Keshar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The Bhutanese King welcomed the former king of Nepal with a warm welcome.

The former King’s daughter Prerana and niece Shitashma were also present on the occasion.

Former King Gyanendra left for Bhutan at the invitation of Bhutanese king.

He returned to Nepal this morning.

