Former King Gyanendra Shah Returns Home After Completing A Visit to Bhutan

Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah has returned home following a four-day visit to Bhutan.

Accompanying him were his daughter, Prerna; niece, Sitasma; and members of his private secretariat.During his return, King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck of Bhutan bid farewell to Shah at the royal guest house in Thimphu.

It is reported that the former king's visit was made at the invitation of the Bhutanese king.

He returned to Nepal this morning.