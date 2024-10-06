Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Held In London

Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Held In London

Oct. 6, 2024, 10:16 p.m.

Supporters of the Palestinian people have staged a massive demonstration in London and called for a ceasefire in Gaza. This comes as the conflict in the enclave is about to enter its second year.

Monday will mark one year since the fighting between Israel's forces and Hamas began. A British group dedicated to securing Palestinian human rights organized the demonstration on Saturday.

The participants filled the streets of central London and marched through the city. Some carried placards demanding an end to "the genocide" in Gaza. Others held up signs calling for "a free Palestine." The demonstrators also chanted slogans demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Many attendees also called for a pause in the fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes are causing increasing numbers of casualties.

A participant from central Britain said, "Things have been ramping up recently with Lebanon." The individual added, "It's just a big mess." She said she and other people took part in the demonstration to show that they are not happy that their government is "turning a blind eye."

The organizing group wants the British government to stop providing Israel with military aid. The group's leader said that two million people have been displaced in Gaza, and that individuals are currently trying to flee from Lebanon to other countries. He said this is both a humanitarian crisis and a political crisis. The leader stressed, "This has to stop."

Agencies

