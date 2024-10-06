Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Light Rainfall In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces ..

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.