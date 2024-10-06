Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Light Rainfall In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

Oct. 6, 2024, 11:24 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces ..

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.

FM Dr. Rana Directed Nepalese Missions In Cairo, Pakistan And Israel To Give High Priority To Safety Of Nepali Citizens
Oct 06, 2024
Chief Justice Raut administered oath of office
Oct 06, 2024
IME Group provides Rs. 50 million to PM Disaster Relief Fund
Oct 06, 2024
Former King Gyanendra Shah Returns Home After Completing A Visit to Bhutan
Oct 06, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Honored
Oct 06, 2024

