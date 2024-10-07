Lumbini Lions Lead As Highest Investors in Nepal Premier League Auction

Lumbini Lions Club, a prestigious cricket franchise in the Nepal Premier League (NPL), has become the highest-spending team in the auction held yesterday. Lumbini Lions has spent 84 lakh 75 thousand in the auction organized by Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) at Soaltee Kathmandu.

The team now includes Nepal cricket team captain Rohit Paudel, and the marquee player of Lumbini Lions, along with famous names like Bibek Yadav, Sandeep Jora, Arjun Saud and Surya Tamang.

Lumbini Lions spent 15 lakhs each to buy Bibek Yadav, Sundeep Jora and Surya Tamang and other players; It has bought Aashutosh Ghiraiya for 10 lakhs, Tilak Raj Bhandari for 10 lakhs, Durgesh Gupta for 8 lakhs, Arjun Saud for 5 lakhs, Dinesh Adhikari for 2.75 thousand, Abhishesh Gautam for 2 lakhs and Bikash Aagri for 2 lakhs.

Ishwar GC, chairman of Lumbini Lions Club, said, "We are thrilled with the outcome of the Nepal Premier League auction, as we’ve successfully assembled the best team in the league. Our strategy was clear from the beginning: to bring together a group of top-notch talents who can represent the Lumbini Lions with pride, passion, and skill. I am confident that with the dedication of our players and the support of our fans, we will lead this season and take home the championship trophy. The Lions are ready to roar louder than ever before."

A total of 142 players were shortlisted for auction of the Nepal Premier League. This season, 8 teams have participated in the Nepal Premier League, scheduled to start from November 16 in Kathmandu.

