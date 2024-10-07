Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati , Gandaki And Lumbini Province

Oct. 7, 2024, 10:49 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country tonight.

