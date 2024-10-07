Weather Forecasting: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Regions With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With monsoon receding, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with thunder and lightening and moderate rain in few places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country tonight.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country tomorrow.