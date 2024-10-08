Korea Provides $ 500,000 Humanitarian Assistance To Nepal

The Republic of Korea provides humanitarian assistance to Nepal

Oct. 8, 2024, 8:18 p.m.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has decides to provide US$500,000 in humanitarian aid to Nepal on Tuesday 8th October, 2024 to support the latter’s ongoing relief efforts in response to the recent heavy rains.

The ROK government hopes that this assistance will support the recovery of the affected areas and help residents in those areas swiftly return to their daily lives.The Republic of Korea’s foreign Minister Cho Tae-yulconveyed the message of condolence to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Ran Deuba, over the severe floods and landslides in Nepal.

Expressing the similarities between the two countries, Embassy of the Republic of Korea stated that Nepal is a priority country for development cooperation and assured to further strengthen the cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries.

Nepal and the Republic of Korea celebrating the 50th anniversary by organizing multiple events in Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims
Oct 08, 2024
UN and Humanitarian Partners Mobilize Response to Support Flood-Stricken Communities in Nepal’s Climate Crisis
Oct 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Distribution Started Again In The Valley
Oct 08, 2024
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing
Oct 08, 2024
Kathmandu University And Southasia Institute For History And Philosophy Sign Agreement For Master’s Programme
Oct 08, 2024

More on National

UN and Humanitarian Partners Mobilize Response to Support Flood-Stricken Communities in Nepal’s Climate Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Melamchi Water Distribution Started Again In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu University And Southasia Institute For History And Philosophy Sign Agreement For Master’s Programme By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
RoK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul Send A Message To FM Dr.Rana On Recent Severe Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Commemorates 7 October And Calls For Release Of All Hostages Including Bipin Joshi By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 2 hours ago
FM Dr. Rana Directed Nepalese Missions In Cairo, Pakistan And Israel To Give High Priority To Safety Of Nepali Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
ASEAN Kicks Off Week Of Summit Meting By Agencies Oct 08, 2024
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to 2 scientists for machine learning By Agencies Oct 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Lumbini Lions Lead As Highest Investors in Nepal Premier League Auction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75