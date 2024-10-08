Korea Provides $ 500,000 Humanitarian Assistance To Nepal

The Government of the Republic of Korea has decides to provide US$500,000 in humanitarian aid to Nepal on Tuesday 8th October, 2024 to support the latter’s ongoing relief efforts in response to the recent heavy rains.

The ROK government hopes that this assistance will support the recovery of the affected areas and help residents in those areas swiftly return to their daily lives.The Republic of Korea’s foreign Minister Cho Tae-yulconveyed the message of condolence to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Ran Deuba, over the severe floods and landslides in Nepal.

Expressing the similarities between the two countries, Embassy of the Republic of Korea stated that Nepal is a priority country for development cooperation and assured to further strengthen the cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries.

Nepal and the Republic of Korea celebrating the 50th anniversary by organizing multiple events in Kathmandu.