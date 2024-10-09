Myanmar Crisis Dominates ASEAN Summit

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations' series of meetings got underway in Laos on Wednesday.
On the agenda: How to break the impasse in Myanmar, where fighting between the military and pro-democracy forces is intensifying.
Myanmar sent a representative to the summit for the first time in three years. The country's military seized power in a coup in 2021.
ASEAN leaders also discussed ways to implement the bloc's peace plan for Myanmar called the 5-Point Consensus. The plan stipulates an immediate end to the violence reports NHK.
