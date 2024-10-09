Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madesh Province

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the country tonight.