World Bank Approves $150 Million to Strengthen Nepal’s Disaster Response and Resilience

World Bank Approves $150 Million to Strengthen Nepal’s Disaster Response and Resilience

Oct. 9, 2024, 7:32 p.m.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $150 million in contingent financing for the Government of Nepal to use in the event of a natural or climate-induced hazard or health emergency in Nepal.

The Nepal Disaster Resilience Development Policy Credit with Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) operation supports policy and regulatory reforms to increase disaster resilience and strengthens institutional mechanisms for effective disaster response. It also supports the government in improving early warning systems and building the policies, institutions, and regulatory frameworks needed for risk reduction and risk informed investment in critical infrastructure as well as increasing preparedness for public health emergencies.

Contingent financing through the Cat DDO, which provides access to immediate liquidity in the aftermath of a disaster provides the government one more instrument in its approach for disaster response and recovery. In the case of Nepal, post-disaster resources are critical to disaster response and recovery across the three levels of Nepal’s federal system.

“As the flooding of recent weeks has shown, Nepal is facing a polycrisis of natural and climate-induced hazards and health emergencies, putting the country at ever increasing risk of serious financial shocks,” said David Sislen, World Bank Regional Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “This operation supports the government’s reforms to build resilience against these escalating risks and provides a line of credit that can be accessed immediately following a disaster or public health emergency to ensure a timely and effective response.”

The Cat DDO is an innovative disaster risk financing instrument that would help the government respond quickly to emergency needs without diverting resources from its ongoing development programs. It will complement the government’s existing response mechanisms such as the National Disaster Management Fund and the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The Nepal Disaster Resilience Development Policy Credit with Cat DDO operation is supported by technical assistance and grant funding from the Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and the Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Multi-Donor Trust Fund supported by the Canadian government, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Export Worth 7.5 Billion Rupees Electricity To India In Two Months
Oct 09, 2024
Jay Ambe Steels Limited Partneres with NIMB ACE Capital Limited to issue shares
Oct 09, 2024
Myanmar Crisis Dominates ASEAN Summit
Oct 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madesh Province
Oct 09, 2024
NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims
Oct 08, 2024

More on Economy

NEA Export Worth 7.5 Billion Rupees Electricity To India In Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Jay Ambe Steels Limited Partneres with NIMB ACE Capital Limited to issue shares By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Lumbini Lions Lead As Highest Investors in Nepal Premier League Auction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Global IME Bank and IME Group Contribute NPR 50 Million to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
IME Group provides Rs. 50 million to PM Disaster Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Myanmar Crisis Dominates ASEAN Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2024
Japan's New PM Dissolved Lower House By Agencies Oct 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2024
UN and Humanitarian Partners Mobilize Response to Support Flood-Stricken Communities in Nepal’s Climate Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Korea Provides $ 500,000 Humanitarian Assistance To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Distribution Started Again In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75