Devotees Throng Taleju Bhawani Temple

Devotees have thronged the Taleju Bhawani Temple located in the Kathmandu Durbar Square Premises on the occasion of Maha Navami on Friday.
The Taleju Bhawani Temple opens for the public only once a year on the day of Maha Navami during Dashain.
