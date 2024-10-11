Japan's Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Oct. 11, 2024, 8:55 p.m.

Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization representing the survivors of the atomic bombings of World War Two, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nihon Hidankyo was founded in 1956. It has provided support to victims throughout Japan and campaigned for better aid.

Its members have also campaigned for a worldwide ban on nuclear weapons and visited many countries to speak out about their experiences.

In 2016, Hidankyo member Tsuboi Sunao directly told US President Barack Obama in Hiroshima that although the bombings were a tragedy for humanity, he harbored no hatred for America. He urged the president to work together to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee says it wishes to honor all atomic bombing survivors. It says they help to describe the indescribable, think the unthinkable, and somehow grasp the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by nuclear weapons.

The Committee says Nihon Hidankyo's witness accounts and public appeals remind the world of the pressing need for disarmament.

This is the first time a Japanese person or organization has won the Nobel Peace Prize in half a century.

In 1974, it was awarded to former Prime Minister Sato Eisaku, in-part for signing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty on behalf of Japan.

One of the co-chairs of Nihon Hidankyo, Mimaki Toshiyuki, was watching a livestream of the prize announcement at Hiroshima City Hall. The award almost left him speechless.

Mimaki said: "It seems so unbelievable. So unbelievable."

Mimaki says this award means a lot to everyone who has been a part of Nihon Hidankyo, including those who have died. He says he wants to visit their graves to give them the good news.

Mimaki also says his organization will continue to call for nuclear weapons to be abolished, and for the world to realize lasting peace.

Agencies

