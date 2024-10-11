Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province

Oct. 11, 2024, 8:40 p.m.

With monsoon activities hovering over Nepal and low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and Madhya Pradesh of India, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Helvetas Nepal, With The Assistance of SDC, Provided Relief Supplies To the flood-affected Victims In Lalitpur And Phidim
Oct 11, 2024
Dashain Tika 2081: Auspicious Time For 32 Countries
Oct 11, 2024
Devotees Throng Taleju Bhawani Temple
Oct 11, 2024
PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply
Oct 10, 2024
India Provides Relief Materials To Nepal
Oct 10, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Regions With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Madesh , Bagmati , Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Light Rainfall In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Helvetas Nepal, With The Assistance of SDC, Provided Relief Supplies To the flood-affected Victims In Lalitpur And Phidim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2024
Dashain Tika 2081: Auspicious Time For 32 Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2024
Leaders of Japan, China Agree To Continue Communications At All Levels By Agencies Oct 11, 2024
Japan's Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies Oct 11, 2024
Devotees Throng Taleju Bhawani Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2024
PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75