Iran Shows Defiance In Face Of Threat From Israel

As Israel potentially moves closer to carrying out a retaliatory response to Iran's attack on its soil last week, Iran's foreign minister has warned that his country will not hesitate to take stronger defensive actions.

Iran's foreign ministry said Abbas Araghchi has sent a letter to his counterparts around the world. The ministry said it called Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon "a clear example of war crimes against humanity" and urged the international community to take "immediate and decisive action" to stop them.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have been injured by explosions for the second time in the last 48 hours.

Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said: "Two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower. One injured peacekeeper was taken to a hospital in Tyre, while the second is being treated in Naqoura."

The Israeli military said it carried out the attack. However, it added that soldiers opened fire only after detecting an immediate threat.

The attack comes just one day after another strike on the same facility injured two peacekeepers. The UN says Israeli forces also caused serious damage by knocking down several walls at their headquarters. Israel says it is investigating.