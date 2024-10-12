Weather Forecast: Thunder and Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province ,.

