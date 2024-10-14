Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.