Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

Oct. 14, 2024, 8:27 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dashain Tika Second Day- Tika And Jamara Rituals Continue
Oct 14, 2024
Hezbollah drone attacks in northern Israel leaves 64 casualties
Oct 14, 2024
The Second Day Of Tika: People Continues To Visit Relatives For Tika And Jamara
Oct 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain In Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Partly Cloudy In The Rest Of The Country
Oct 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Thunder and Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Oct 12, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain In Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Partly Cloudy In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Monsoon Is Completely Withdrawal From Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder and Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One or Two Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Three Economist Received Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies Oct 14, 2024
Dashain Tika Second Day- Tika And Jamara Rituals Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2024
Hezbollah drone attacks in northern Israel leaves 64 casualties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2024
Israeli Tanks Forcibly Enter Peacekeeping Base In Lebanon: UN By Agencies Oct 14, 2024
The Second Day Of Tika: People Continues To Visit Relatives For Tika And Jamara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2024
North Korean Leader's Sister Threatens Action Over Alleged South Korean drones By Agencies Oct 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75