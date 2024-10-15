Nepal Receives Rs.263.14 Billion Remittance In The First Two Months: NRB

Remittance inflow has increased by 15.2 per cent to Rs 263.14 billion in review period of the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY). However, the increase ratio is less than the one witnessed in the same period of the last year, when the increase was 18.7 per cent.

According to the data of the first two months of the current FY published today by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), in the US Dollar terms, remittance inflow reached 1.96 billion in the review period which was 1.73 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Similarly, the number of Nepali workers, both institutional and individual, taking first-time approval for foreign employment stood at 76,485 and taking approval for renew entry stood at 40,583. In the previous year, such number was 74,455 and 32,004 respectively.

Net secondary income (net transfer) reached Rs 286.45 billion in the review period compared to Rs 251.65 billion in the same period of the previous year.