Kojagrat Poornima 2024: Dashain Concluded

Oct. 16, 2024, 8:31 p.m.

Hindus across the country are observing the Kojagrat Poornima (full moon day) today as part of the final day of the 15-day Bada Dashain festival by worshipping and paying homage to Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

The Bada Dashain festival formally ends today with the marking of the Kojagrat Poornima--devotees offering worships to Mahalaxmi at their homes in the evening, and keeping vigil the whole night.

There is a belief that the goddess Mahalaxmi takes a trip around the world on the night of Kojagrat Poornima 'to check as to who is observing the vigil on this particular night'.

As per this belief, the goddess of wealth blesses the people who are found observing the overnight vigil, said Member of Nepal Calendar Determination Committee, Prof Devmani Bhattarai.

Since the ritual of giving and receiving Tika and Jamara of the Dashain festival also concludes on this day, the Jamara that is sprouted and anointed at the Dashainghar and Kot on the day of Ghatasthapana is disposed of in ponds, rivers and holy places as per the religious tradition.

People also perform worship at the Swoyambhu Chaitya and observe the night vigil by lighting the Mahadeep lamp.

President Ramchandra Paudel today visited the temple of Nawadurga Goddess in Bhaktapur on the occasion of the Kojagrat Purnima, the last day of the Dashain festival.

The Head of the State paid homage to the Hindu deity and received tika, flowers, fruits, and five-colored thread as prasad or blessings from the priest.

The President reached the temple at 2:10 pm. He was accompanied by his spouse Sabita Paudel.

President Paudel also made a monetary offering to 28 devaganas( the symbolic group of gods), temple priest, and chief priests at Taleju Bhawani ( the elder sister of the nine deities: Navadurga), while Narendra Prasad Joshi presented prasad to the President.

The President departed from the temple at 2:25 pm.

