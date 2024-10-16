Russia Forms Unit Of 3,000 North Korean Troops: Ukrainian Media

Russia Forms Unit Of 3,000 North Korean Troops: Ukrainian Media

Oct. 16, 2024, 8:14 p.m.

Ukrainian media say Russia's military has created a battalion of up to 3,000 North Korean soldiers.

The media reported this on Tuesday, quoting intelligence service sources.

They said the battalion may join fighting in Russia's western region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces are conducting cross-border attacks.

The reports also said North Korean troops have been confirmed in the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

They said 18 North Korean soldiers have already deserted 7 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said on Tuesday that it cannot confirm the reports. The ISW argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to avoid domestic ramifications from mobilizing Russians. It added that Putin appears more willing to absorb North Korean personnel into Russia's military.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia and North Korea are further stepping up their military cooperation. He has accused the North of providing weapons and military personnel to Russia.

Agencies

Pakistan Hosts Major Forum Led By China, Russia
Oct 16, 2024
Israel Intensifies Attacks On Lebanon, Reportedly Including Northern Target
Oct 15, 2024
North Korea Blows Up Sections Of Inter-Korean Roads On Its Side Of Border
Oct 15, 2024
Three Economist Received Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 14, 2024
Israeli Tanks Forcibly Enter Peacekeeping Base In Lebanon: UN
Oct 14, 2024

More on International

Pakistan Hosts Major Forum Led By China, Russia By Agencies 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
Israel Intensifies Attacks On Lebanon, Reportedly Including Northern Target By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
North Korea Blows Up Sections Of Inter-Korean Roads On Its Side Of Border By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Hezbollah drone attacks in northern Israel leaves 64 casualties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Israeli Tanks Forcibly Enter Peacekeeping Base In Lebanon: UN By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
North Korean Leader's Sister Threatens Action Over Alleged South Korean drones By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
National Assembly Chair Dahal Held Bilateral Meetings With Parliamentary Delegation In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
Inflation Drops To 3.85% From 8.19% Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
237,000 Plus People Travel By Air During Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
Kojagrat Poornima 2024: Dashain Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75