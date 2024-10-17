Bangladesh To Bring Hasina Back Following ICT Arrest Warrant: Foreign Adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said they will take necessary steps and try to bring former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back home.

He said this after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued an arrest warrant against Hasina and top Awami League leaders earlier today.

"We have just come to know this. We will try and take necessary preparations," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The adviser said they have one month's time in hand. "I don't want to say anything further," he said when asked for further details.

The International Crimes Tribunal instructed the relevant authorities to arrest and present the 46 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, before it by November 18.