The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture

The year 2024 marks the 50 th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Nepal and Korea. The KUKKIWON Taekwondo Demonstration Team has shown the essence of Korea’s national martial art and its advanced techniques and skills through Taekwondo demonstration performance since its foundation in 1974. The Team visited over 150 countries around the world to serve as a citizen diplomat promoting Korea's Taekwondo and K-Culutre.

As a pre-performance event on the same day, Korean Restaurant Association in Kathmandu organized the K-Food Stalls and Korean Traditional Play Experiences. The K-Pop dance performance was followed by the 2024 K-Pop winners in Nepal.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Park Taeyoung highlights that the Embassy has been organizing various programs in cultural, economic and development areas to commemorate the 50 th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between two countries. He also expressed that through the mutual cooperation programs, the close ties will be further deepened and the bilateral relation between Nepal and Korea will reach a new height.

The event was attended by the Korean community in Kathmandu, journalists, high-level government officials, representatives from the diplomatic missions in Kathmandu, and other esteemed guests.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea also organizes Ambassador Cup Taekwondo competition to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Relations between Republic of Korea (RoK) and Nepal. The South Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Cup will kick-off tomorrow, Friday 18th October. Nepal Taekwondo Association is organizing the tournament at the International Sports Complex, Lalitpur. The South Korean KUKKIWON Demonstration team from Korea will stage a taekwondo show at the opening of the contest.