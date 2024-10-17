NAC Pays Rs .530 Million Loan

NAC Pays Rs .530 Million Loan

Oct. 17, 2024, 8:07 p.m.

The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has so far paid back Rs 6 billion 328 million 597 thousand of the loan it had taken for purchasing aircraft for international flights.

The national flag carrier had taken a loan from the Employees Provident Fund and Citizens Investment Trust for the two narrow-body and two wide-body aircraft that it purchased, NAC said in a press release.

NAC spokesperson Ramesh Poudel said the airlines on October 16 paid Rs 530 million 955 thousand 281 including the full instalment for the two narrow-body aircraft for the month of Asoj and the part instalment for two wide-body.

The NAC has urged the Fund and the Trust to grant concession on the interest and penalty during the COVID-19 period and to facilitate the loan payment by increasing the number of instalments, as there was an adverse impact on the airline's business during that period reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture
Oct 17, 2024
Activation of Anticipatory Action Framework for Koshi River Basin Communities Amidst Heavy Floods
Oct 17, 2024
Nepal And Other LDCs and Mountainous Countries Are Affected By Climate Change: FM Dr. Rana
Oct 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbinini And Karnali
Oct 17, 2024
PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality
Oct 16, 2024

More on News

PM Oli, NC Leader Deuba and Maoist Leader Prachanda Agree To Give Full Shape TRC Committee By Agencies 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
National Assembly Chair Dahal Held Bilateral Meetings With Parliamentary Delegation In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
237,000 Plus People Travel By Air During Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Three Economist Received Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
PM Modi, President Murmu extend greetings on Vijayadasami By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2024
Activation of Anticipatory Action Framework for Koshi River Basin Communities Amidst Heavy Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2024
Bangladesh To Bring Hasina Back Following ICT Arrest Warrant: Foreign Adviser By Agencies Oct 17, 2024
US Defense Chief Pledges 'Unwavering Commitment' To Israel's Security By Agencies Oct 17, 2024
Nepal And Other LDCs and Mountainous Countries Are Affected By Climate Change: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2024
B-2 Stealth Bombers Strike Houthi Weapons Storage Facilities: US Defense Department By Agencies Oct 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75