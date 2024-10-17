PM Oli, NC Leader Deuba and Maoist Leader Prachanda Agree To Give Full Shape TRC Committee

Three major parties, the ruling CPN (UML) and the Nepali Congress and the main opposition CPN (Maoist Center), have agreed to give full shape to the search committee which is yet to be formed to conclude the remaining works related to the peace process.

Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and other leaders were present in the meeting held at Baluwatar, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Maoist Center leader who was present in the meeting, informed that the meeting dwelt on issues related to the conclusion of the peace process such as the formation of Commission on Investigation of Disappeared People and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

He said three leaders of the major three parties agreed to give full shape to the 'Search Committee' to initiate the process for formation of the TRC. The search committee was formed by the erstwhile government but has not got full shape yet, he added.