US Defense Chief Pledges 'Unwavering Commitment' To Israel's Security

Oct. 17, 2024, 7:51 p.m.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stressed Washington's "unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security" in a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Austin also called for an early diplomatic resolution of Israeli's military operations in Lebanon.

The US Defense Department said on Wednesday that Austin spoke with Gallant to review Israel's operations in Lebanon and broader regional security matters.

The two defense chiefs reportedly discussed the planned deployment in Israel of a US anti-missile system known as THAAD.

Austin stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

He raised the need to pursue a diplomatic pathway to provide security for civilians on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border as soon as feasible.

Austin also encouraged Israel to "continue taking steps to address the dire humanitarian situation" in the Gaza Strip.

Editorial note: The original article referred to the US State Department, but it was actually the US Defense Department.

