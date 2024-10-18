Israel Confirms Death Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Israel Confirms Death Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Oct. 18, 2024, 7:40 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the death of Hamas Yahya Sinwar. He said Sinwar was the architect of the surprise attacks a year ago on Israeli villages reports NHK.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said, "The person who committed the most terrible massacre in the history of our nation since the Holocaust, the mass murderer who killed thousands of Israelis and kidnapped hundreds of our citizens, was eliminated today by our heroic soldiers."

Sinwar took over Hamas after former leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in July during a visit to Iran. The Israeli military said Sinwar and two other militants were killed during an operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza. It added that he had run into a building that was hit by a tank shell.

His identity was confirmed through DNA tests, fingerprints and dental records. Local media reported that his body was found with a large amount of cash and several ID cards, among other items.

US President Joe Biden released a statement saying Sinwar was responsible for much of the recent fighting in the Middle East. He added that this was a "good day" for Israel, the US and the world.

Agencies

