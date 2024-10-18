RSP President Lamichhane Arrested, Taken To Pokhara

Oct. 18, 2024, 8:39 p.m.

President of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Rabi Lamichhane has been arrested today from the RSP's party office, Banasthali .

Before his arrest, an arrest warrant on the charge of being involved in the misuse of Pokhara's Suryadarshan Cooperative funds was issued against him from the Kaski District Court.

Lamichhane, president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has been taken to Pokhara after being arrested from his party’s central office in Banasthali today evening.

A team of the central investigation bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police took Lamichhane under control from his party office.

Some RSP leaders have followed Lamichhane in their own vehicles.

Also former Home Minister, Lamichhane addressed the party’s cadres and well wishers gathered at the party office before the police arrested him.

In his address, Lamichhane said he was ready to cooperate with the police for investigation about the misuse of the fund of Pokhara based Surya Darshan Cooperatives.

“I want to tell this government, I am ready to help in probe. We all are ready. But, there will be refutation the way plots have been hatched one after another to trap only an individual. It is said, arrest warrant has been issued, but there is no basis to believe. I am always ready to help in investigation,” he said.

He argued that he has been made a scapegoat for somebody’s political gains.

“ I have not made any mistakes and I am not afraid of. All should note it that Rabi Lamichhane did not enter politics by selling people, but by saving people who were sold,” said Lamichhane while also thanking those gathered at his party office during the arrest for their ‘support and love’.

