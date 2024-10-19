Gold Price Reaches All-time High

Gold Price Reaches All-time High

Oct. 19, 2024, 8:11 p.m.

The price of gold has reached an all-time high in the domestic market today.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of hallmark gold has climbed by Rs 2,000 per tola (11.66 grams) today, reaching Rs 164,400. It was Rs 162,400 on Thursday.

Similarly, the Federation has fixed the price of silver at Rs 1,980 per tola. It has increased by Rs 30 per tola. The silver was traded at Rs 1,950 per tola on Thursday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RSP Held A Protest Demonstration in Pokhara
Oct 19, 2024
Nepal Wants To Learn A Lot From The Development Of Modern China: Prachanda
Oct 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces
Oct 19, 2024
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete Reconstruction Of Flood Damaged Kabeli Corridor Before Tihar
Oct 18, 2024
RSP President Lamichhane Arrested, Taken To Pokhara
Oct 18, 2024

More on Economy

NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete Reconstruction Of Flood Damaged Kabeli Corridor Before Tihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
NIFRA Appoints NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for NIFRA Energy Bond 6% By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Inflation Drops To 3.85% From 8.19% Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal Receives Rs.263.14 Billion Remittance In The First Two Months: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
NEA Export Worth 7.5 Billion Rupees Electricity To India In Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

RSP Held A Protest Demonstration in Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 19, 2024
Nepal Wants To Learn A Lot From The Development Of Modern China: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 19, 2024
Speaker Ghimire Informed Of Lamichhane's Arrest By Agencies Oct 19, 2024
British Foreign Secretary Makes Fist Visit To China Since Labor Government Formed By Agencies Oct 19, 2024
North Korea Says Discovered Remains Of Drone Come From South Korea By Agencies Oct 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 19, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75