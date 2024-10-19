Gold Price Reaches All-time High

The price of gold has reached an all-time high in the domestic market today.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of hallmark gold has climbed by Rs 2,000 per tola (11.66 grams) today, reaching Rs 164,400. It was Rs 162,400 on Thursday.

Similarly, the Federation has fixed the price of silver at Rs 1,980 per tola. It has increased by Rs 30 per tola. The silver was traded at Rs 1,950 per tola on Thursday.