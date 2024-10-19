Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces

Oct. 19, 2024, 7:47 p.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tomorrow.

