Tourism Entrepreneur Mishra Passes Away

Oct. 20, 2024, 12:17 p.m.

Tourism entrepreneur Basanta Raj Mishra has passed away. He was 72. Mishra had contracted dengue some days back and was receiving treatment at Norvic Hospital.

His body would be kept at his residence in Kupandol, Lalitpur for two hours for paying tributes before being cremated at Pashupati Aryaghat today afternoon, according to family sources.

Chairperson of Temple Tiger Group, Mishra has contributed to the development of tourism sector in Nepal for more than five decades.
He is survived by his spouse and a son. (RSS)

