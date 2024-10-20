Weather Forecast: Light rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces

Oct. 20, 2024, 7:24 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country along with Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair . in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and hilly region of at one or two places of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country along with Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province and hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bringing Ordinance To Amend Political Party Act Aims To Break Up Smaller Parties: Dr. Shekhar Koirala
Oct 20, 2024
New Policy Will Crate Working Environment For Urban Development: DPM Singh
Oct 20, 2024
Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Six Days
Oct 20, 2024
Visiting Chinese Delegation Calls On PM Oli
Oct 20, 2024
Tourism Entrepreneur Mishra Passes Away
Oct 20, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbinini And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair And Light Rain In One Or Two Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Bringing Ordinance To Amend Political Party Act Aims To Break Up Smaller Parties: Dr. Shekhar Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
New Policy Will Crate Working Environment For Urban Development: DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Six Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president By Agencies Oct 20, 2024
Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies Oct 20, 2024
Visiting Chinese Delegation Calls On PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75