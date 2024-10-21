Weather Forecast: Light rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Light rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

Oct. 21, 2024, 7:26 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL)
Oct 21, 2024
Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project
Oct 21, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs
Oct 21, 2024
Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu
Oct 21, 2024
Global IME, Prime Power Sign Credit Facility Agreement
Oct 21, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbinini And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rain Fall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair And Light Rain In One Or Two Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
Global IME, Prime Power Sign Credit Facility Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
US, Canadian Naval Vessels Jointly Sail Through Taiwan Strait By Agencies Oct 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75