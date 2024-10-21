Weather Forecast: Light rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.