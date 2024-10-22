Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

Oct. 22, 2024, 7:49 p.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

