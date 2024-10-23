Opposition Leaders Met President Paudel

Opposition Leaders Met President Paudel

Oct. 23, 2024, 9:22 p.m.

Leaders of the opposition parties in the parliament have met with President Ramchandra Paudel.

Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Center), the main opposition party, and the leaders of other opposition parties met the President at Shital Niwas, the Office of the President.

Kiran Pokhrel, press advisor to the President, informed that the opposition leaders urged the President to play the role of the guardian of democracy and constitution saying they intended to brief the President about the current situation in the country.

Referring to the memorandum submitted to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli about shortcomings and errors of the government, the opposition leaders said they came to the President to share the same matters.

The leaders of the opposition parties viewed that activities against the spirit of the constitution and pluralism were being carried out and that this situation called for the role of the President as the custodian of the constitution and the guardian of the country.

On the occasion, President Paudel responded that he was committed to promotion of the constitution, nation and national unity and that he would move forward as per the responsibility and limitations set in the constitution.

As the opposition parties in the parliament are CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Aam Janata Party (AJP).

In the meeting with the President were Maoist Center Chairman Prachanda and leader Shakti Bahadur Basnet, MPs Shishir Khanal and Sumana Shrestha from RSP, leaders Buddhiman Taman and Hemjung Gurung from RPP, CPN (US) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and senior vice-chair Rajendra Pande and Tilak Thapa Magar from AJP.

