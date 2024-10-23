Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Gandaki Province And Koshi Province

Oct. 23, 2024, 8:40 p.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly region and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of the country tomorrow.

