79th UN Day Celebrated Amid A Function

Oct. 24, 2024, 7:22 p.m.

RS_KTM_OLI_PM_IMG_20241024_100141.jpg

The Nepali Army marked the 79th United Nations (UN) Day on Thursday.

A peace march-pass, a display of cultural bands, various sports including Taekwondo, and a joint band performance were held in the presence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as chief guest at the Army Headquarters.

On the occasion, the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force teams performed their band display and cultural performance.

RS_KTM-IMG_20241024_121327.jpg

