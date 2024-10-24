Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Seven More Days

The Kaski district court has remanded Rabi Lamichhane in the custody for seven more days.

A single bench of Judge Chandra Kant Paudel permitted the Police to keep Lamichhane in the custody for seven days and continue investigation into his involvement in the misappropriation of the deposits in the Pokhara based Surya Darshan Cooperatives.

President o Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Lamichhane, who is also former Home Minister, was arrested on October 18 to investigate about his role in the fraud case of the Cooperatives.

Earlier in the week, the court had remanded Lamichhane for six days.